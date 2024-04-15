Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $650,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $399.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.39. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

