Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 625,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,694,000 after buying an additional 174,712 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

