Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 2,768 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COP opened at $131.23 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.81.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

