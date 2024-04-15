Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $529.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

