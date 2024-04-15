Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.