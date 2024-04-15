Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 404 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $97.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

