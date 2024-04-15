Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 21 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,919,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,432.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,482.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1,445.90. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,272.43 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

