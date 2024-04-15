Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,201 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

