Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BGH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 112,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,578. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

