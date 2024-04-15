Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE BGH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 112,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,578. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45.
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
