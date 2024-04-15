Barclays Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $73.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEE. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Ameren Stock Down 0.4 %

Ameren stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

