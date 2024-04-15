Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in March

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDGSF stock remained flat at $57.25 during trading hours on Monday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.