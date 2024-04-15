Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in March

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
Shares of BDGSF stock remained flat at $57.25 during trading hours on Monday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
