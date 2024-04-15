Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in March

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of BDGSF stock remained flat at $57.25 during trading hours on Monday. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.