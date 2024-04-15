Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Up 1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 11,114,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 39,975,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

