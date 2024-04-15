Bank of America Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $34.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 192,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

