Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 108,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,859,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,065,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.