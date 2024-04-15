Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $284.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.