Bank of America Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $63.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,239,230. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

