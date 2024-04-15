Bank of America Boosts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $42.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.