Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Xcel Energy by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,779,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 810,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,708. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

