Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CVS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.81. 2,517,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,894,256. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.