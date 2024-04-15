Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 5,292 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,012,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.14. 1,407,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,831. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

