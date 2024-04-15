Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 529 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.54. 5,755,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,685. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

