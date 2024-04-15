Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,516 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $75.49. 5,258,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,498,859. The company has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

