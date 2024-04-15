Ballast Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 103,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,059. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

