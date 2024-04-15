Ballast Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,113,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,664,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,059,000 after acquiring an additional 190,019 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.14. The stock had a trading volume of 354,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,633. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.