Ballast Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 150,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.09. 14,015,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,446,605. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

