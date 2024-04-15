Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after acquiring an additional 553,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,503,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,045,000 after acquiring an additional 86,525 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,127 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 227,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

