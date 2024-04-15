Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Short Interest Update

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,300 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 212,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 505,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Baijiayun Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RTC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 24,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,103. Baijiayun Group has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.31% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

