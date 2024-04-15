BAE Systems (LON:BA) PT Raised to GBX 1,440

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,290 ($16.33) to GBX 1,440 ($18.23) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.44) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.82) to GBX 1,450 ($18.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.45) to GBX 1,400 ($17.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,335 ($16.90).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,318.50 ($16.69) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,197.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 883.40 ($11.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,378 ($17.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,275.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,154.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 18.50 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.88), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,268,998.61). In related news, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 13,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($16.71) per share, with a total value of £180,813.60 ($228,849.01). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($15.88), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,268,998.61). In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,854 shares of company stock worth $23,107,260. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

