B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Down 3.1%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.80. 3,495,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,701,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

BTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 400.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

