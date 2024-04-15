B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.65. 99,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,311,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.56.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -71.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 152.5% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 72,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 272,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

