AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Lowered to $57.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.33.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $52,845,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 89.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 581,409 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 488,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 317,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

