AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 590,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Shares of RCEL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 523,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,126. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 70.56%. Equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCEL

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.