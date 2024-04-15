AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,200 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 590,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
AVITA Medical Stock Performance
Shares of RCEL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 523,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,126. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 70.56%. Equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.
AVITA Medical Company Profile
AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.
