Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $34.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

AGR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

