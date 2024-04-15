Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 5.9% Higher

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $16.94. 318,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,192,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,035,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 586,247 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

