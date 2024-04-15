AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,583 shares of company stock worth $60,056,012 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $2,962.32 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,988.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,746.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

