AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,089.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,583 shares of company stock valued at $60,056,012 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $55.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,906.74. 74,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,037. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,988.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,746.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.98 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

