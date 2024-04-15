Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $679,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

