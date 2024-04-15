Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

