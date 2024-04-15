Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,646,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 207,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 101,859 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.61. 5,215,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

