Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.77. 1,797,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.36. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

