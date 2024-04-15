Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,571,000 after buying an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $501.03. 518,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,287. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.18. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

