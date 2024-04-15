Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $267,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. 22,831,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,559,441. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

