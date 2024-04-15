Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

