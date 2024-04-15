Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 6,157 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.68. 34,276,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,361,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $107.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

