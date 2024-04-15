Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 574 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,946. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

