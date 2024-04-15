Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 10,867 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.14. 122,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,006. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

