Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,787 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PBR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,355,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,374,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $27.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

