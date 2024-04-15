Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,742 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,158,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,994. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

