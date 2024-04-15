AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.2%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.34. 8,881,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 38,039,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

