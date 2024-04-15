Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATERGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 61,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,119. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATERGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). Aterian had a negative net margin of 52.30% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aterian will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company's platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling, and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty; hOmeLabs; Aussie Health; Mueller; Pursteam; Healing Solutions; and Photo Paper Direct brands.

