Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aterian Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 61,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,119. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). Aterian had a negative net margin of 52.30% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. The firm had revenue of $32.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aterian will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aterian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company's platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling, and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty; hOmeLabs; Aussie Health; Mueller; Pursteam; Healing Solutions; and Photo Paper Direct brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.